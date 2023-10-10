SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville is set to unveil a whimsical sculpture at Saul Alexander Park later this month.

The town’s Standing Committees of Council discussed a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the park earlier this year. It depicts a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting on a bench.

The “Just Chillin'” sculpture, designed by Jack Hill, is meant to capture a playful banana resting leisurely on a park bench. It’s part of Hill’s anthropomorphic series in which ordinary objects are given human characteristics.

“This unveiling event celebrates the latest addition to Summerville’s public art collection, demonstrating Summerville’s continued commitment to enriching local parks and community spaces through art,” said town leaders. “A fun and artistic ambiance will be fostered by “Just Chillin’,” nestled along Saul Alexander Park’s picturesque, curved drive, adjacent to the Summerville Miracle League.”

The sculpture will be installed on Monday and Tuesday. It will be unveiled during a community celebration on October 25 at 4:00 p.m.