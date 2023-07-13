SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council is discussing making a change to the old hospital property on North Main Street, which currently serves as the county office building for Dorchester County.

Summerville council members are set to vote Thursday on whether to remove the property from a Tax Increment Financing development to a Fee in Lieu development. The change would allow the property to be bonded above what the TIF would provide.

“This project is for nothing better, to enhance Summerville into the future. We want to take Summerville to the next level,” said Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle.

Dorchester County is planning to sell the 500 N Main Street property to a developer who would redevelop the property. That could include a hotel, an apartment complex, restaurant, and other businesses as well as a parking garage on the site.

“The Town of Summerville, when they figured their TIF numbers, did not include the development at 500 N. Main in the project. By not including it, it cannot be bonded for future projects.

County officials say this change would mean several projects could be paid for with the bonds that could be issued. A new park and improvements to the Veterans Memorial, $8 million in additional funding to Dorchester 2 School District vs. $2 million under the TIF. A $20 million community recreation facility could be built, and $2 million could be used to improve streetscapes on Main Street and Cedar Street.

“We’re in a process tonight. I believe even Summerville Town Council is voting on whether to pull 500 N. Main out of the TIF. After they make a decision on that, we will go to the next steps,” said Friddle.

If town council agrees to pass the change, the Dorchester District 2 school board would also have to vote to approve the change. Right now, there is no specific date set when the 500 North Main St. property might be sold to the developer.