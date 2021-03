CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) - Millions of people have been infected with COVID-19 in the last year. Hundreds of thousands of those people didn't survive the virus, all of them came over the course of the last year. Frontline works and healthcare systems have worked around the clock to deliver a vaccine to save lives.

Doctors say it's been a roller coaster ride between the high demand for testing, treatment and keeping people alive. Now they say there is a light at the end of the tunnel as vaccination efforts ramp up. Others are hopeful they can get their dose as quickly as possible