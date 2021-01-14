Summerville Town Council to discuss extending face mask ordinance on Thursday

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Summerville will discuss extending its face mask ordinance on Thursday.

The ordinance, which is set to expire Thursday night, will be discussed during a Summerville Town Council Meeting.

Council members will discuss an extension of that ordinance until the state is lo longer under a State of Emergency sent by Governor Henry McMaster, or until Town Council ends its.

Right now, you must wear a face mask in grocery stores, pharmacies, and buildings that are owned or operated by the town.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES