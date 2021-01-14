Summerville Town Council to discuss extending face mask ordinance on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Summerville will discuss extending its face mask ordinance on Thursday.

The ordinance, which is set to expire Thursday night, will be discussed during a Summerville Town Council Meeting.

Council members will discuss an extension of that ordinance until the state is lo longer under a State of Emergency sent by Governor Henry McMaster, or until Town Council ends its.

Right now, you must wear a face mask in grocery stores, pharmacies, and buildings that are owned or operated by the town.