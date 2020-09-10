Summerville Town Council to discuss extending mask ordinance Thursday night

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council will be discussing, and voting on, extending their mask ordinance on Thursday.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said he is not sure how the vote will go, but said at least two council members are expected to vote in favor of keeping the ordinance. He said another who originally voted in favor of the ordinance plans to vote against it this time.

Waring said he is still not certain how he will vote. Others on council feel the same.

“A lot of the people are upset about it, that it’s mandatory to wear it. They wish that it was up to their discretion,” said Miriam Vitale, a salesperson, Everything Chic. “Some of them say if they’re in a crowd perhaps but just to be told they have to a lot of them resent that.”

Vitale is also concerned the mask requirement could be keeping people away.

“Oh, it’s slowed down quite a bit. It really has. The people, third Thursday’s been canceled- next week is a sweet tea festival, hopefully it’ll be good, the merchants need the traffic here.”

Mayor Waring says council could end the ordinance, keep it as is, or make some changes.

Lawrence Spinner is an actor with the Flowertown Players theater group.

“We’ve been dark for months and seeing a theater person is almost like an addiction, so my friends and I are going through withdrawals because of that.”

But he still wants to keep mandatory masks.

“If it doesn’t do anything there’s no harm done,” said Spinner. “If it saves some lives then it’s definitely worth it.”

The meeting takes place at 6 o’clock Thursday night.