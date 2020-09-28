Summerville Town Council votes to extend face mask ordinance

UPDATE: Summerville Town Council voted in favor of an amendment to extend an ordinance requiring face masks in some public buildings during a special called meeting Monday morning.

The ordinance will be in place through November 12. The original proposed date was September 30th.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Summerville will meet during a special called meeting to discuss an extension of its face-covering ordinance.

Earlier this month, town council voted in favor of extending an ordinance requiring masks or face coverings through September 30th.

The ordinance requires people to wear masks inside businesses, including town-operated businesses, grocery stores, salons, barber shops, and pharmacies.

Those who work at restaurants, grocery stores and retail stores are required to wear face coverings.

If the new order passes, the mandate will be in place through November 12th.

The ordinance states that anyone who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from wearing a mask.

Those who are found violating the ordinance will face a fine.

The special called meeting will take place Monday at 9:00 a.m.