Summerville Town Council to make decision on business development during Thursday meeting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council will make a decision Thursday on new and existing businesses and development during a council meeting.

The town has grown quite a bit during the past 175 years. “We, as part of the Charleston metro, have seen a lot of growth over the past several decades, and one of the things we always try to do is economic development,” said Michael Lisle, Summerville Econ. Dev. Manager. “As we focus on quality of life, how can we make sure that we are providing a high quality of life for residents and for our businesses.”

The second and final reading of several ordinances will take place during Thursday’s meeting.

“One is what we call our Open for Business program. That provides incentives in a couple of different ways,” said Lisle. “One is a development incentive so that it helps recruit new businesses that might offer high skill, high wages and unemployment that might address some of the gaps in a retail market and stem some of the retail leakages that we’ve seen in the area.”

Another part of the plan would provide financial matching grants of up to $2,500 for existing businesses to upgrade their signage or the interior of their business.

And town council is looking to go back to the town’s planning code that was in place prior to October 2019. The unified development ordinance currently in effect could be removed Thursday night.

“The amendments for tonight and the ordinances council is looking at are basically for growth and development, so they’re gonna make those amendments based on how they feel is best for Summerville,” explained Summerville Public Information Officer, Mary Edwards.

The council meeting is expected to begin at 6:00 p.m.