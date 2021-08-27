Summerville Town Council votes to end COVID leave pay for unvaccinated employees

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council voted Friday to discontinue its COVID-19 leave pay policy for unvaccinated employees.

Town leaders say the vaccine is now widely accessible and feel anyone who has not been vaccinated at this point has done so by choice.

They say paying for unvaccinated employees while they are being quarantined should not be the town or taxpayer’s responsibility. “Because we can have someone quarantined every other month,” said one town leader.

Employees who have sickness or religious exemptions will still be covered. Unvaccinated employees who do get sick from COVID-19 can still use their regular sick leave if they have time accumulated.

The town’s administrator will come up with a date for the new policy to be implemented.

Town council also voted to allow the town administrator to decide whether there should be a mask mandate inside town-owned facilities. That decision will also be made at a later date.