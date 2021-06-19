Summerville town council votes to terminate contract with town administrator

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has terminated its contract with the town administrator.

Mary Edwards, Summerville’s Public Information Officer, said town council voted to terminate the contract of town administrator Rebecca Vance effective immediately, and without cause.

Edwards said the motion was made during a special called council meeting Saturday morning.

“I appreciate Rebecca’s efforts and wish her well in future endeavors,” said Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring.

No other details were provided.