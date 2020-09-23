Summerville town leaders to discuss new comprehensive plan during special meeting Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the Town of Summerville will discuss their new comprehensive plan during a special called meeting on Thursday.

The plan, which is required by state law, will be an update to what the town uses to help shape their way into the future.

“We feature artisans that make all kinds of things; pottery to jewelry, artwork, just everything,” said Sherry Martschink, who co-owns Antiques and Artisans Village on Old Trolley Road.

She said Summerville has grown tremendously in recent years. “We’ve seen Summerville mushroom, just mushroom.”

“Traffic is one thing. We want to be able to get around all of Summerville, not just downtown Summerville but Trolley Road where we are and a lot of other places. We want people to be able to travel easily.”

She hopes the town addresses some issues of concern in their comprehensive plan.

“Well, one thing I think my husband and I both want to see is we want to see an emphasis on shopping local.”

The plan will look at a number of things, including Summerville’s population, land use, development, housing, transportation, natural resources, parks and cultural resources.

“I’m glad to see that they are looking at cultural activities and trying to preserve our resources as well,” she said. “It’s just a great community and we would like to see emphasis on keeping it that way.”

That special called meeting will take place Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Summerville Town Hall.