Summerville townhome fire displaces 6 families

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Red Cross is assisting six families whose homes were badly damaged after a fire ripped through several townhomes in Summerville.

It happened Thursday on Sunnyside Way off Bacons Bridge Road. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Neighbor Darin Kingery’s wife noticed the townhouse building was on fire Thursday night. “We were about to eat dinner, watching our shows – next thing I know, we hear some noise out there. I looked out here and the whole thing was just up in flames.”

He added, “Of course, everybody was scared. My neighbor, Miss Norma, she was really scared that it was going to spread.”

This was not Kingery’s first time around a fire like this.

“I was with the North Charleston Fire Department for about 15 years,” he said. “I got hurt on the job.”

He lost his leg when a DUI driver struck him while he was working a car collision on Ashley Phosphate Road. He said the firefighters who responded to Thursday night’s fire did a great job getting the flames under control and preventing it from spreading.

“Summerville is a great department. They’re very well-trained. They did an excellent job, I’ve seen fires like that get incredibly out of control and they were on point every second,” he said.

The Red Cross said they assisted six families, a total of 19 people, following the fire.