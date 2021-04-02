Community activist wants answers after video shows Summerville officer draw gun during traffic stop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon regarding a traffic stop they say resulted in a weapon being drawn on an African American man.

Louis Smith, a known community activist and executive director for the Community Resource Center, said the man was driving at night and attempted to adjust his headlights when officers with the Summerville Police Department initiated a traffic stop.

Smith believes the man was being racially profiled. “The police officers proceeded to draw their guns on the young man, in front of his mother,” he said. “This incident has left both the young man and his mother traumatized.”

The traffic stop happened March 21st at the Checkers on Highway 78 just after 10:30 p.m.

According to a report from the Summerville Police Department, officers were investigating several 911 calls regarding shots being fired in the area.

The report states officers initially responded to a home on Weber Road after callers said they heard between 4-5 shots being fired. After searching the area, investigators located three .40 caliber shell casings on the street in front of one home. There was also a bullet hole that had struck the center frame of the home.

A spokesman for the Summerville Police Department, Lt. Chris Hirsch, told News 2 that in matter of minutes – as officers were searching the area looking for possible suspects – they saw a vehicle possibly being involved in the shooting leaving the area of the reported gunshots.

“The vehicle was observed to not have headlights on while on the roadway, and the officer proceeded to stop the vehicle,” he explained.

He said once the officer found the vehicle was not involved, the driver was released from detention and issued to them a written warning for having no headlights.

The report from Summerville PD did not include details about the traffic stop.

Video that was provided to News 2 from Louis Smith and the family shows the man being detained and complying with officer requests, while another officer stands back with what appears to be a gun drawn and pointed at the individual.

As the man is walked back towards the cruiser, the officer with the gun drawn can be seen approaching the vehicle before checking the vehicle windows.

Friday’s press conference is expected to begin at 4:00 p.m.