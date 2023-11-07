SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Summerville will select a new mayor on Tuesday.

There are three candidates on the ballot for Summerville mayor. Election workers in Dorchester County said they have seen a steady flow of voters throughout the day.

Russ Touchberry currently represents District 3 on Summerville Town Council. He’s also an engineer with his own engineering firm.

“I truly believe that I am the best candidate for the town. I have the relationships to take our town into the future and I would really be honored with their support,” said Touchberry on Tuesday.

Dickie Miler is a longtime broker in charge of Summerville real estate firm Miler Properties.

“I would ask everybody to look in their heart and ask themselves which way they want the direction of this town to go? Do they want to maintain the preservation feel, the small-town sense that Summerville has always embodied, or do they want to become the next Mount Pleasant,” said Miler.

“I’m not gonna go away, because win or lose, we brought out very many issues and I will be the watchdog, if necessary,” said Vickie Fagan, who is also running for Summerville mayor.

Voters will also decide on new council members and a commissioner of public works. Polls close Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.