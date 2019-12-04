Summerville welcomes the Christmas season with annual tree lighting

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Flowertown.



Kids from 1 to 92 headed to the center of town on Tuesday to welcome the holiday season.



On Tuesday night, hundreds of locals gathered in the town center to kick off the count down to Christmas with their annual tree lighting.



Each year, the Summerville tree lighting is widely attended.



Live music, some food and the lighting of the tree entertained locals

organizers believe its that small-town feel of Summerville that brings everyone together around Christmas time.

“My heart is full I love it I love seeing the community come together because that’s what it’s about that’s what summerville has always been about,” Says Serena Hernandez, a Summerville Resident.