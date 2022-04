SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville woman won big on a SC Education Lottery ticket.

The woman purchased the ticket at Krishna of Summerville Inc. on Dorchester Road. Before driving away with the ticket, the woman said that her first thought was to roll her windows up to make sure it didn’t blow away.

She said that she doesn’t have any big plans for spending the money just yet; it’s going into savings for now.

Krishna of Summerville Inc. received $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.