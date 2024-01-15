SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The idea of a Blessing Box is not a new concept here in the Charleston area. But one woman has been on a mission over the past few years to ensure these boxes are filled with items of need for people who can use a helping hand.

“I’m a realtor, I’m just retired after 43 years of real estate. What I am most of all is a Rotarian. I’m a member of the Summerville Rotary Club, and it’s through that that I got involved with the Blessing Boxes,” explained Kathy Tatum, who helps to fill these boxes across the area.

Dozens of Blessing Boxes are located throughout the tri-county. Tatum has been stocking them for three years.

“The purpose of the Blessing Box is for people to be able to take what they need but leave what they can. So, it’s a two-pronged thing; we need the public to help support it. Those who can give, we need them to give and then it’s there for those who need,” she said.

The Summerville Rotary Club has installed several Blessing Boxes in the area, and members keep the boxes filled with food. Rotary has issued a grant to help with the cost, and Rotary members make regular donations, too.

“Lady that came one Saturday morning, she came up to my car. I was getting ready to unload and she was in tears. She had three children in her car with her, and they were young, and she said that she had brought them to the blessing box because they were hungry,” she recalled. “There had been a death in the family. All kinds of relatives had come, and she just didn’t have enough food for them, so she told them she would get something from the Blessing Box and when they pulled up it was empty. The children were crying, and it was a wonderful experience. I gave them as much as they would take. But she wouldn’t take much.”

Anybody who needs food can find a Blessing Box and take what they need. Anyone who wants to help can stop by the boxes and leave food.

The National Rotary has issued a grant for the blessing boxes, but financial support from Tony Pope State Farm, Miler Properties, Century 21, and other members of the Rotary help keep the boxes refilled.

The Summerville Rotary has several Blessing Boxes in the Summerville area. You can find others across the Lowcountry by clicking here.

Blessing Boxes the Summerville Rotary is operating: