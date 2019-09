SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100,000 people are without power Friday morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian which lashed the area on Thursday.

The Summerville YMCA announced two area locations will be open on Friday to provide a place for the community to take a hot shower, enjoy a cup of coffee and fellowship with their neighbors.

Both the downtown and Ponds branches will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., witch ‘Child Watch; running all six hours.