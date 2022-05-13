SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Friday announced the arrest of three employees at a Summerville adult care facility on charges of abusing a vulnerable adult.

The employees worked at the Coastal Regional Center (CRC) in Summerville, which is “a state-operated facility for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs,” according to SLED.

Freddie Lee Cunningham III (22) is accused of pushing, kicking, and hitting the victim multiple times.

Nyosha Young (26) is accused of striking the victim in the face several times, resulting in a cut under the victim’s right eye.

Lameia Bennett (32) is accused of witnessing the abuse and failing to intervene.

The suspects are being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center. The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.