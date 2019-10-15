Breaking News
Summerville’s annual Ghostwalk happens this Saturday! 👻

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is just around the corner and you are invited to dress up in your best costume for some family fun in Flowertown.

The Junior Service League of Summerville is hosting its annual Ghostwalk this weekend.

All are invited to dress up in their best costumes and meet in Hutchinson Square for an evening of fall family fun! Ghostwalk features three guided tour options – G, PG, and PG-13 – to ensure a spooky time for guests of all ages.

The Ghostwalk takes place Saturday, October 19th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

