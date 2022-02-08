Summerville’s Flowertown Festival 2022 kicks off April 1

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Flowertown Festival is set for April 1 through 3, 2022.

The fundraiser, put on by the Summerville Family YMCA, brings thousands of people each year and is considered one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the region.

Over 200 artists will have pieces for sale, and other vendors will include local businesses, restaurants, and food trucks. Registration is now open for vendors.

There will also be a farmer’s market and Children’s Jubilee/Kid’s Fest.

The event runs April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and April 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.