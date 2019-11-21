Summerville’s ice skating rink opens this weekend!

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is getting up to open its first-ever ice-skating rink for the holiday season!

Town council voted in October to give Summerville D.R.E.A.M. $130,000 install the portable rink.

It will be located on South Cedar Street near West Richardson Avenue.

Organizers believe the rink will bring more traffic to the downtown area around the holiday season.

“Everything from the past two to four weeks have been non-stop to get the place up and running,” said Steven Doniger, Summerville D.R.E.A.M.’s executive director. “This is actual real ice and that makes the experience even better.”

The ice rink will be open for customers on November 23rd and remain up until the beginning of January.