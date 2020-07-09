Summerville’s mask ordinance is set to expire, town council to discuss extension

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville’s mask ordinance is set to expire just before midnight on Thursday.

Right now, you must wear a face covering inside all retail and food service establishments in the town.

Summerville Town Council is expected to discuss extending the mandate during a meeting Thursday.

Masks or face coverings are not required for children under the age of 12, or if a medical or behavioral condition does not allow you to wear one.

You can also take off your mask while eating and drinking.

A mask ordinance continues for unincorporated areas of Dorchester County.

News 2 will provide an update if the ordinance is extended.

