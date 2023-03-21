DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A special parade and ceremony will celebrate Super Bowl LVII Champion Carlos Dunlap later this week.

Dunlap, 34, graduated from Fort Dorchester High School with the Class of 2007. He went on to play college football at the University of Florida before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

He now serves as the defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A homecoming parade and ceremony will take place on the morning of Thursday, March 23. After visiting with some Dorchester District 2 students, Dunlap will take part in a celebratory parade along with the Fort Dorchester High School Marching Band and U.S. Air Force JROTC SC-933, where they will head to the Fort Dorchester High School Stadium for a public ceremony.

The parade will make stops at River Oaks Middle and Eagles Nest Elementary before ending at the stadium.

Members of the community who wish to watch the parade and cheer for Dunlap are invited to gather on the sidewalks along Appian Way between Dorchester Road and River Oaks Drive for the parade which begins at 9:00 a.m.

The ceremony will follow at 10:00 a.m. and features speeches by Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, Rep. Chris Murphy, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, District Athletics Director Tyronne Drakeford, FDHS Principal Tripp Aldredge, and Mr. Dunlap’s former high school coach, Steve LaPrad.

Dunlap will also make stops at Windsor Hill Elementary and Oakbrook Middle where he attended school.