DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is expected to face serious charges – including attempted murder – after injuring a Dorchester County deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said a patrol corporal was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle near Cone Lane around 2:30 p.m. when a pursuit ensued.

During the traffic stop, officials say the deputy was approaching the suspect’s vehicle when the driver attempted to leave the scene.

“The deputy tried to get him to stop, and the driver drove directly at the deputy attempting to strike him. The deputy was able to jump from in front of the vehicle,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the sheriff’s office.

The deputy returned to his vehicle and followed the suspect in a short pursuit to Scotch Range Road.

“The suspect at some point realized there was no way out of the neighborhood, turned around, and returned to the entrance off of Central at a high rate of speed,” added Lt. Carson.

Additional deputies arrived to provide backup. One of the deputies was taking cover behind a power pole and preparing to deploy stop sticks when the suspect drove off road directly at the deputy.

The suspect struck the power pole and rolled the vehicle.

“When the vehicle rolled, it went over the deputy attempting to deploy the stop sticks. That deputy was transported to the hospital where initial indications are he did not sustain any major injuries but does have some bangs and bruises. He was extremely lucky in this incident,” said Lt. Carson.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are unknown; however, DCSO officials say he will be facing a slew of charges including Failure to Stop for Blue Lights w/Injury, one count of attempted murder, one count of Assault & Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Malicious Damage to property Greater Than $10,000 after he is released from the hospital.