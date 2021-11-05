Suspended DD2 board member entering pre-trial intervention program following recent charges

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby is entering a pre-trial intervention program.

Crosby surrendered to law enforcement on September 10 on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a September 1 incident in which Crosby allegedly left her two grandchildren — aged four and nine — in her running car, which was parked outside a DD2 board meeting for which she was late.

She reportedly directed a security guard to go watch them after he told her that she could not leave them unattended in the car. But she a report showed she ignored the guard and continued into the meeting.

Gov. McMaster later signed an executive order suspending Crosby for violating state law.

In a statement released Friday through her attorneys, Crosby said “I have applied for Pre-Trial Intervention and I am grateful to Solicitor Pascoe and Sheriff Knight for granting my application. I deeply regret my actions of September 1, 2021. I look forward to completing the program and putting this matter behind me.”

Her attorneys said Crosby’s application was accepted and she is already taking classes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES