Suspended DD2 board member entering pre-trial intervention program following recent charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby is entering a pre-trial intervention program.

Crosby surrendered to law enforcement on September 10 on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office.

The charges stem from a September 1 incident in which Crosby allegedly left her two grandchildren — aged four and nine — in her running car, which was parked outside a DD2 board meeting for which she was late.

She reportedly directed a security guard to go watch them after he told her that she could not leave them unattended in the car. But she a report showed she ignored the guard and continued into the meeting.

Gov. McMaster later signed an executive order suspending Crosby for violating state law.

In a statement released Friday through her attorneys, Crosby said “I have applied for Pre-Trial Intervention and I am grateful to Solicitor Pascoe and Sheriff Knight for granting my application. I deeply regret my actions of September 1, 2021. I look forward to completing the program and putting this matter behind me.”

Her attorneys said Crosby’s application was accepted and she is already taking classes.