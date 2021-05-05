Tax scam being mailed to Dorchester residents

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Wednesday is warning residents not to fall victim to a tax scam currently circulating in the area.

Residents are receiving fake Distraint Warrants purporting to be from the county. The letter claims that the recipient has not paid tax debt in full and that the state will begin to garnish wages and place liens on properties.

Dorchester County wants residents to know that the letter is a scam. No personal information should be given to those behind the letter and no money should be paid. Dorchester County advises against even contacting the number written in the letter.