Teachers use Amazon Wish Lists to supply classrooms

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Teachers across Dorchester County are utilizing websites like Amazon to make a wish list to help supply their classrooms.

The reason for the list comes from the struggle teachers face while trying to provide for their students while on a budget.

According to teachers in the county, the state of South Carolina gives their teachers $275 to spend on supplies and schools in the area provide them $100.

Despite having this money to spend, teachers are still reaching for their wallets.

“You do need a lot of supplies, so teachers do end up paying for supplies with their own money,” said Patricia Cooper, a first year first grade teacher at Knightsville Elementary.

Thanks to online resources like an Amazon wish list, Cooper and other educators can create a registry of supplies, allowing others to donate.

“Recently, there’s been a hash tag #Clearthelist … It’s a really popular thing for the teachers to reach out to the community and help them fund their classroom,” said Cooper.

Teachers are calling these online donations a generous investment for the kids in their class.

“I want my students to be successful and if they have the resources needed to be successful it’s so much easier for me to help them soar,” says Cooper/

If you’re a teacher yourself and would like to make a list of your own, here’s how:

1. Go to Amazon.com

2. Go to the left hand side and click lists

3. Add your items

4. Click this invite tab

5. Share the link with friends and family on Facebook or email

If you’d like to give back, look up #clearthelist to help locals in your community.

