Temporary road closure scheduled for Highway-27

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces the temporary road closure of Highway 27 between Highway 78 and South Railroad Avenue.

The news release stated that the closure is necessary for reclamation work to be completed, prior to resurfacing the road. The road is currently closed and will remain closed for approximately three weeks.

Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton stated that a detour is in place. When the reclamation phase of construction is completed the road will be reopened, Norton added.

Flagging operations will be in place for resurfacing work.

All scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather. Barricades, cones, signs, and message boards are in place near the construction zone.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving near the work zone.