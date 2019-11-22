Dorchester County deputies increase presence at Lowcountry school following threat to students and teachers

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County will beef up school security on Friday after threats against students and teachers.

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the department was made aware of rumors circulating on Thursday at Harley-Ridgeville schools concerning an alleged threat to students and teachers on Friday, November 22nd.

“We have been looking into this since it surfaced this afternoon,” according to Sgt. Carson. “The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was out as late as 9:00PM this evening attempting to locate the source.”

Investigators haven’t been able to locate any information to substantiate the rumors.

Still, the sheriff’s office made the decision to increase presence at the school on Friday in a move to protect students, teachers and administrators.

If you have any information about this alleged threat, please call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 843-873-5111.