Three boil water advisories issued in St. George over 7-day span due to improper water line mapping

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Saint George Mayor Anne Johnston says three boil water advisories have been issued in the town over a 7-day span because of improperly marked water lines.

The advisories were issued on June 20, 24 and 27 after contractors who were installing fiber-optic cables hit the lines.

The mayor said that some of the lines were not mapped out when the town’s water system was first installed in the 1920s.

“In the area they were working, many of the pipes are original lines, they are small lines,” said Mayor Johnston. “And some of them weren’t marked on any of the old maps we’ve got. So it’s been a process of trying to be careful and dig.”

One of the boil water advisories is still in effect. Residents living on either side of Highway 78 between Behling Street and Metts Street, between Roosevelt and Washington Heights Streets and on Sisters Lane should boil their water, at a vigorous rolling boil, for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

The town needs to complete two tests that show the water is clean after making repairs to the lines before they can lift the advisory. One test has already been completed and Mayor Johnston says another test will be submitted soon, possibly as soon as July 4