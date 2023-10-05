DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Dorchester District Two high school students advance as National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists.

Ranking in the top 1% of high school seniors to take the PSAT, they will compete for thousands of National Merit Scholarships worth $28 million.

Student Ella Reece, Courtesy of Dorchester District 2 Student Benjamin Perez, Courtesy of Dorchester District 2 Student Nathaniel Burness, Courtesy of Dorchester District Two

Benjamin Perez and Nathaniel Burness from Ashley Ridge High School and Ella Reece from Summerville High School are the National Merit Semifinalists.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, “About 95% (over 15,000) of the Semifinalists are expected to become Finalists and receive a Certificate of Merit attesting to their distinguished performance in the competition.”

Over the course of March through June Scholars will be notified if they become finalists and awarded.