Three Dorchester School District Two employees die of COVID-19, SC for ED reports

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three employees with Dorchester School District have died from COVID-19, SC for ED reports.
Beth Collins, cheer coach at Summerville High School, and Carla White, cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School have passed away from COVID-19 earlier this week, SC for ED officials say.
In addition, Clair Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, passed away, just after accepting an assistant principal position at Spann Elementary.
