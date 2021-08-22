Three Dorchester School District Two employees die of COVID-19, SC for ED reports

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three employees with Dorchester School District have died from COVID-19, SC for ED reports.

Beth Collins, cheer coach at Summerville High School, and Carla White, cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School have passed away from COVID-19 earlier this week, SC for ED officials say.

In addition, Clair Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, passed away, just after accepting an assistant principal position at Spann Elementary.

This story is developing with updates to come as new information becomes available.

Count on 2 for updates.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES