SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Sticky Fingers restaurant is finding new life in Summerville.

The building on Main Street now offers three different new restaurants in one location.

You’ll find Azul Mexican restaurant at the front of the building, Kairos Mediterranean is located at the back, and right between you’ll find a new local business called Not Your Average Wings.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that Priscilla Bloedoorn and her best friend, Rachael Bailey, started thinking about opening a restaurant.

“Me and Priscilla [SIC] came up with the concept of having a wing spot here in the Summerville area,” said Bailey, who co-owns the wings restaurant. “We saw the need for it.”

All three of these restaurants recently opened for business. The ribbon was cut for Not Your Average Wings on October 14 and offers 30 flavors of wings along with waffles, grits, fries, fried okra, fried pickles, and onion rings… and the concept seems to be working.

“It’s amazing. Definitely aptly named not your average wings,” said happy customer Jordan Brown.

Brown stopped by to pick up an order on Tuesday afternoon. “Great food. I come here all the time. I tell everybody I know about this place,” Brown said.

“With everything that’s happened in the past couple of years, it is nice to see that people who are local are still having the chance to, just put their feet into the soil.”