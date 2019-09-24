Three suspects arrested after high-speed chase through the Lowcountry

Frasier, Reid, and Cockerham. Courtesy of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A high-speed chase that lasted almost forty minutes, went through six towns, and three counties, deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office along with Berkeley County, Charleston County, and the North Charleston Police Department arrested three suspects.

Officials stated that Ralph Frasier, Donovan Reed, and Krystal Cockerham are lodged in the LC Knight Detention Center.

They have been charged with burglary, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Frasier two counts, Reed four counts, and Cockerham three counts.

Cockerham has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

All three had bonds denied on the burglary charges. The chase resulted after a DCSO deputy witnessed a burglary in progress at King’s One-Stop Monday morning about 3:00 a.m.