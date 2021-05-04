‘To protect and serve’ Summerville officer assists motorist with flat tire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – After a long day at K9 training, officers with the Summerville Police Department took some extra time to assist a motorist with a flat tire.

“It’s never fun to have your car breakdown in the middle of the road on a scorching hot day, let alone in the middle of Trolley Road,” said the Summerville Police Department.

But that didn’t stop PFC Parkhurst on Tuesday afternoon.

After coming up on a disabled car in the middle of the road, the officer assisted with changing a flat tire for the driver. 

 Not only that – police say the officers also “provided blue lights around the vehicle to safely maneuver traffic around so there was a safe workspace.”

