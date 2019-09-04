Tons of sand distributed to Lowcountry locals for sandbags

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents from across the Lowcountry are preparing for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival this week.

Many residents are filling up sandbags to help protect their homes from potential flooding and heavy rain.

On Tuesday, six locations provided tons of sand for sandbags from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Those seeking sand were advised to bring their own shovels to fill the bags and each household was allowed to use up-to 12 bags.

Multiple trucks replenished the sand throughout the day.

While it’s not 100-percent certain that it will completely keep water out, this method should help limit the damage to your home.

“Any time you do any prevention work I think it’s worth it. I think the best thing we can do in life is prepare for the worst and right now that’s exactly what we are doing,” said Blake Cooper, who filled sandbags Tuesday.

