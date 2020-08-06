Town of Lincolnville passes mask requirement

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Lincolnville on Thursday announced the passage of an Emergency Ordinance requiring the wearing of face coverings in some businesses and town establishments.

Citizens are required to wear face coverings in all retail and food establishments, as well as all municipal buildings.

The Ordinance is effective immediately, and runs through October 5, 2020.

Those who do not comply will be fined $50.00.

The Ordinance stipulates the following exemptions: