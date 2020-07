RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Ridgeville has adopted an emergency ordinance requiring face masks.

Officials say the mandate will become effective on Thursday, July 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

It will be mandatory for everyone that lives or enters the Town of Ridgeville to wear a face covering at all times while in public.

This includes retail, food service, or public establishments until further notice.