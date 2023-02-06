SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville on Monday approved a roughly $21 million transportation improvement project that leaders say will help alleviate traffic congestion.

During a Finance Committee Meeting on Feb. 6, Town Council voted to move forward with the Maple Street Extension Project

The project includes widening Maple Street from two to four lanes just east of Shamrock Drive to W. Richardson Ave., adding turn lanes at the US-78 intersection, installing a traffic signal at West Richardson Avenue, and creating a new alignment from W. Richardson to Parsons Road were it will transition to two lanes at the Parsons Road connection.

“The Maple Street extension project will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety.”

Mayor Ricky Waring said. “I am grateful for the support from our agency partners and the

Dorchester County voters who supported the transportation sales tax referendum that helped fund this project.”

Planning for the project began in 2015 and its construction contract is expected to cost an estimated $20,948,175 with another roughly $1,152,666 needed for engineering and inspection.

According to town officials, approximately $11 million will be funded by the Town of Summerville’s Mid-Town Tax Increment Finance District funds and the remaining will be funded through Dorchester County Sales Tax Referendum funds.

“I’m extremely excited to begin construction on this very important transportation project,” Summerville’s Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Russ Cornette said. “I’m humbled to lead this project and have full faith in the team the Town has assembled. We will work cohesively with stakeholders to see this project to completion.”

The updated project timeline is available on the Town of Summerville’s website.

