SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Monday began “office hours” with Economic Development Manager Michael Lisle.

Residents are invited to chat with Lisle about topics like starting and growing businesses in Summerville as well as finding the right location for a business.

Lisle will be at Biggby Coffee (717 Old Trolley Road) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Starbucks (101 Sigma Drive) from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.