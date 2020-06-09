Town of Summerville cancels 4th of July fireworks celebration

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has joined a growing list of cancellations regarding 4th of July firework displays.

Officials say the reason for the canceled events is to deter the gathering of large crowds in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Isle of Palms was the first to make the decision, noting that the prospect of congregating without social distancing was too risky and Folly Beach followed the plan.

Officials with the City of North Charleston encouraged residents to “have a great socially distanced Independence Day,” but canceled their display at Waterfront Park.

Patriots Point and the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk also cancelled plans for 4th of July fireworks.

A spokeswoman for the Town of Summerville, Mary Edwards, told News 2 a new date for the fireworks display has not been set.