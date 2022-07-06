SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime employee with the Town of Summerville has retired after 28 years of service.

Town leaders said Madelyn Robinson served as planning director and director of administration/economic development before working her way up to assistant town administrator.

“She has positively impacted the lives of many employees current and past through her hard work and dedication to her position,” the town said.

Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring, councilmembers, and staff said they are grateful for her commitment, and excellence, and wished her well in retirement.

Her last day as a town employee was July 5.