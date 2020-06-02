Live Now
Town of Summerville extends curfew

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Tuesday enacted a curfew for the third night in a row.

A curfew will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Those traveling to or from work, or for medical reasons, are exempt.

According to the release, “all businesses in the area of Main St. [are] to close or completely secure their proterties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.”

The town said that they “fully respect the rights of individuals to peacefully protest.”

