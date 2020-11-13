Town of Summerville extends face-covering ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Thursday extended their emergency face-covering ordinance through December 10.
According to the ordinance, the following requirements are in place:
- All persons entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or Town owned or operated building in
town must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. For purposes of
this ordinance, the term ‘grocery store’ shall mean a retail establishment that primarily
sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods; the term does not
include a convenience store. The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this
requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of
the requirements of this section.
- All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and Town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees.
Town Council meetings will be held electronically through December 10 as well.