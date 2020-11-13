Town of Summerville extends face-covering ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Thursday extended their emergency face-covering ordinance through December 10.

According to the ordinance, the following requirements are in place:

town must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. For purposes of this ordinance, the term ‘grocery store’ shall mean a retail establishment that primarily sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods; the term does not include a convenience store. The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of the requirements of this section. All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and Town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees.

Town Council meetings will be held electronically through December 10 as well.