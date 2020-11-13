Town of Summerville extends face-covering ordinance

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville on Thursday extended their emergency face-covering ordinance through December 10.

According to the ordinance, the following requirements are in place:

  • All persons entering a grocery store, pharmacy, or Town owned or operated building in
    town must wear a face covering while inside the establishment or facility. For purposes of
    this ordinance, the term ‘grocery store’ shall mean a retail establishment that primarily
    sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods; the term does not
    include a convenience store. The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this
    requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of
    the requirements of this section.
  • All restaurants, retail stores, salons, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies, and Town buildings and indoor facilities in town must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public or other employees.

Town Council meetings will be held electronically through December 10 as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES