SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council on Thursday voted to extend the face covering requirement through 11:59 p.m. on September 10.

The Emergency Ordinance originally took effect on July 1 and was set to expire on July 9.

On July 9, Council decided to extend the requirement to August 13.

The new extension of the requirement could be terminated prior to, or be extended further than, the intended September 10 date, at the discretion of Council.