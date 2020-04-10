Town of Summerville extends ‘state of emergency’ to May 14

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is extending its ‘State of Emergency’ through May 14th.

Summerville Public Information Officer Mary Edwards said the decision for that extension was made at the monthly council meeting on Thursday.

The Town Administrator and Mayor must now develop and put into place a plan to make sure government services can be delivered during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This action was made in the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution in helping to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” said Edwards.

All Town offices are closed to the public.

Edwards said services for permitting, planning, zoning, business licensing, code enforcement, and general requests are available online through the CitizenServe portal or by phone.

The Town of Summerville encourages the public to take precautions issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the virus and to practice social distancing.