SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will give away 50 trees this week as part of a grant-funded program.

All 50 will be “understory” trees, meaning they are a variety of species.

Summerville residents can email their name, street address, and phone number to planning@summervillesc.gov with the subject line “free trees” by February 3 to enter.

Trees will be provided to 50 residents on a first-come, first-served basis.