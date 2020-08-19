Town of Summerville hosting blood drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville and the American Red Cross on Friday will partner to host a blood drive, with the goal of donating 37 pints of blood to local hospitals.

The drive will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and the following COVID-19 precautions will be taken:

Temperature checks of all donors

Facemasks required

Social distancing required

Hand sanitizer provided

Staff will wear/change gloves when drawing blood

Staff will “use sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation”

Staff will “routinely [disinfect] surfaces, equipment, and donor-touched areas”

Donors must:

Be at least 16 years old (parents must be present with 16 year olds)

Weigh at least 110 pounds

Bring a photo ID

Eat/drink before donating

Feel well on day of donation

To make an appointment, click here.