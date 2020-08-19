Town of Summerville hosting blood drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville and the American Red Cross on Friday will partner to host a blood drive, with the goal of donating 37 pints of blood to local hospitals.

The drive will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and the following COVID-19 precautions will be taken:

  • Temperature checks of all donors
  • Facemasks required
  • Social distancing required
  • Hand sanitizer provided
  • Staff will wear/change gloves when drawing blood
  • Staff will “use sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation”
  • Staff will “routinely [disinfect] surfaces, equipment, and donor-touched areas”

Donors must:

  • Be at least 16 years old (parents must be present with 16 year olds)
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • Bring a photo ID
  • Eat/drink before donating
  • Feel well on day of donation

To make an appointment, click here.

