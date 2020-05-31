Town of Summerville preparing for peaceful protests, asks businesses to secure property

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is preparing for possible protests on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, town officials said they fully respect the rights of individuals to peacefully protest and are prepared for any potential protest or march that may occur.

“The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters,” said Public Information Officer Mary Edwards.







The Town of Summerville is encouraging all businesses in the area of Main St. to close or completely secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.

Edwards said criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to 911.

Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, out of an abundance of caution.

Many buildings in the town have already begun the process.