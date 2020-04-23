Town of Summerville to launch essential farm goods market on Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is launching an essential farm goods market this weekend.

The market will take place in the parking lot of town hall every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Town leaders say the scaled-down market will replace the Summerville Farmers Market until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the decision was made in “the best interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution” to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Town is encouraging the public to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while shopping.

Masks are encouraged for everyone.

Foot traffic will be one way only within the market.

Vendors will be spread out.

If possible, please send one person per family to shop.

Patrons will be limited to two (2) per booth at a time.

Pre-ordering is encouraged.

The following will be vendors selling consumable farmed goods including: produce, eggs, meat, and dairy items.